Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses nation after Islamabad downs Indian aircraft
"We offered India every possible support into the investigation into the Pulwama attack." - Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/VrG2vaLNma— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) 27 февраля 2019 г.
"No sovereign country can allow another country to become judge, jury and executioners. Therefore I prompted India in case of aggression, we would have no option but to respond." - Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/XDO9mfdKQk— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) 27 февраля 2019 г.
"We ensured no casualties and no collateral damage in the operations we undertook. The intent was to show India, we can and would respond if aggression would be thrust upon us." - Prime Minister Imran Khan pic.twitter.com/uBd9m5dFYK— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) 27 февраля 2019 г.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW