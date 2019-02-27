HomeWorld News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses nation after Islamabad downs Indian aircraft

Published time: 27 Feb, 2019 10:20 Edited time: 27 Feb, 2019 10:45
Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses nation after Islamabad downs Indian aircraft
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation after Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian aircraft on Wednesday and captured two pilots.

