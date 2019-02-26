Netanyahu says ‘good riddance’ as Iran’s FM Zarif resigns

The Israeli prime minister made a ‘farewell shot’ after his fierce opponent, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif, announced that he was leaving his post. The two politicians often clashed on the international stage.

Netanyahu made it clear he won’t miss the Iranian foreign minister. “Zarif is gone, good riddance,” he tweeted.

“As long as I’m around Iran won’t get nuclear weapons,” the Israeli PM added.

Zarif announced his resignation on Monday, without providing specific reasons for his departure.

During his tenure, he often clashed with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials as Tel Aviv stepped up accusations that Iran sponsors terrorist groups and endangers Israel’s security.

Also on rt.com Iran's FM Zarif announces his resignation on his Instagram page

Last week, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Netanyahu brandished what he said was a piece of an Iranian drone shot down over Israeli territory. The PM accused Iran of seeking dominance over the Middle East.

Zarif rebuffed the speech as a “cartoonish circus” and countered Netanyahu’s attack by saying that “Israel uses aggression as a policy against its neighbors,” Syria and Lebanon.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!