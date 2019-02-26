Pakistan ‘ready to respond to any Indian misadventure’ – FM

The Pakistani foreign minister said his country is prepared to respond to any hostile actions by New Delhi. The prime minister has called an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss an Indian air incursion.

On Tuesday, Indian military aircraft crossed into Pakistani airspace to attack what they described as “terrorist camps” on the ground. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan convened an emergency meeting in Islamabad to review the developing situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused India of causing a deterioration of the situation in the region, saying that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to India’s actions.

India has conducted a violation of the Line of Control and Pakistan reserves the right to an appropriate response: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi pic.twitter.com/4P62u0LTkW — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) February 26, 2019

The minister stated that the people of Pakistan are supporting the national armed forces, which are capable of responding to any “misadventures” by it eastern neighbor. The minister said he hopes that “better sense” will prevail in India.

The Pakistani military downplayed the importance of the rare cross-border air incursion, saying Indian warplanes dropped their payload while being chased away by Pakistani fighter jets and that the munitions caused no casualties or damage on the ground.

