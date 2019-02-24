Maduro's 'days are numbered' in Venezuela, Pompeo warns

Washington will continue to pressure the Venezuelan government until it understands that its days are “numbered,” the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said, adding that “every option” is still on the table.

The US is “going to do the things that need to be done,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday, speaking about the potential use of military force against Caracas. The state secretary also denounced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as a “tyrant” and said he believes that the Venezuelan people see it too.

Washington will not stop until it “makes sure” that “there is a brighter future for the people of Venezuela," Pompeo said, adding that the US would continue to support the self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido.

"We’re very hopeful in the days and weeks and months ahead the Maduro regime will understand that the Venezuelan people have made its days numbered.”

