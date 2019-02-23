‘Meme review!’ Elon Musk backs PewDiePie in epic battle against Indian T-Series for top YouTube spot
PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, and Musk both repeatedly joked about the tycoon’s possible appearance, and fans were ecstatic to finally see them together, reviewing memes for the aptly named Meme Review show. The SpaceX founder sat down with the creator of cartoon Rick & Morty to judge the week’s best creations.
The Musk cameo pushed Pew’s channel back to #1, overtaking the Indian record label T-Series that had previously inched out the popular gamer-turned-pop culture phenomenon. Fans documented the moment of victory in real time.
But most focused on immortalizing Musk in memes of his own.
Some were more ‘meta’ than others
While Musk’s facial expressions basically spoke for themselves.
Musk really did like that dead deer, and people noticed.
Some even suggested humanity’s peak had been achieved.
…until the Indian company woke up and promised to retake the #1 spot.
