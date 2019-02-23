‘Meme review!’ Elon Musk backs PewDiePie in epic battle against Indian T-Series for top YouTube spot

Tesla tycoon Elon Musk has officially broken the internet, appearing on PewDiePie’s YouTube channel to judge memes and back the blogger in his desperate battle against the Indian record label T Series for the #1 spot.

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, and Musk both repeatedly joked about the tycoon’s possible appearance, and fans were ecstatic to finally see them together, reviewing memes for the aptly named Meme Review show. The SpaceX founder sat down with the creator of cartoon Rick & Morty to judge the week’s best creations.

The Musk cameo pushed Pew’s channel back to #1, overtaking the Indian record label T-Series that had previously inched out the popular gamer-turned-pop culture phenomenon. Fans documented the moment of victory in real time.

Pewdiepie vs. T-Series sub gap going down to 1 then spiking. WOW.#SubscribeToPewdipiepic.twitter.com/REzZAEuvX8 — Proc (@ProcessionsXD) February 22, 2019

But most focused on immortalizing Musk in memes of his own.

Elon Musk actually just hosted meme review hahaha pic.twitter.com/ZCZcNxEGBl — 💎Arthur TV💎 (@ImArthurTV) February 22, 2019

elon made it to meme review pic.twitter.com/bl3xiTUaWS — ᴊᴀs (@_jaslopez) February 22, 2019

Some were more ‘meta’ than others

While Musk’s facial expressions basically spoke for themselves.

Thank You Elon Musk and Justin Roiland for Meme Review! https://t.co/93J0SRoAkGpic.twitter.com/rFkPsn1nUS — PewDiePie Submissions (@LWIAY_bot) February 22, 2019

Musk really did like that dead deer, and people noticed.

i never thought @elonmusk wheezing over a drowned deer would make my day but here we are #memereview#subscribetopewdiepiepic.twitter.com/vJ4yqg3YYu — s a l t (@l0wkeybaddi3) February 22, 2019

Some even suggested humanity’s peak had been achieved.

On this exact moment humanity officially reached its peak. We only go downhill from here. pic.twitter.com/bvagZrRnEm — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) February 22, 2019

…until the Indian company woke up and promised to retake the #1 spot.

We already won. And beat the PewDiePie journey to 100m without loosing. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GLPzBvPiQZ — Hitesh Kashyap (@HiteshKashyap15) February 22, 2019