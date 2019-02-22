Humanitarian aid for Venezuela is ‘Trojan horse to provoke war’ – Bolivian President Morales

Humanitarian aid shipments to Venezuela are a “Trojan horse” and a pretext for military intervention, said Bolivia’s leftist president, Evo Morales, as the US continues to deliver aid to neighboring countries.

“We regret that humanitarian aid will be used as a ‘Trojan horse’ in Venezuela, to invade and provoke a war,” he tweeted. “(Venezuela’s) Latin American brothers can not be complicit in a military intervention. Defending Venezuela is defending the sovereignty of Latin America.”

Lamentamos que la Ayuda Humanitaria quiera ser utilizada como “caballo de Troya” en #Venezuela, para invadir y provocar una guerra. Los hermanos latinoamericanos no podemos ser cómplices de una intervención militar. Defender a Venezuela es defender la soberanía de #AméricaLatina. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) February 22, 2019

The US has used military aircraft to deliver food, medicine, and hygiene supplies to Colombia, as Washington seeks ways of getting it into Venezuela. Meanwhile, President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed the US aid as “crumbs,” and threatened on Thursday to close the Colombian border. Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared ‘interim president’ Juan Guaido has promised supporters that he will begin taking in and distributing aid supplies on Saturday.

Bolivia is among several Latin American countries that have stuck by Maduro in Venezuela’s ongoing power struggle. Mexico, Cuba, Uruguay, and Nicaragua have all continued to recognize Maduro as the country’s legitimate leader, and Morales has been perhaps the most vocal in condemning Washington’s regime change efforts.

“After attacking Venezuela economically, Donald Trump is preparing a military intervention against that country,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “We vow to stop the violence, otherwise, Trump will be responsible for the return of the death and destruction that always accompany war.”

