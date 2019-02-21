Dramatic VIDEO shows police clashing with protesters at Barcelona subway station

Amid a wider protest in Catalonia on Thursday, a metro station in Barcelona became the scene of intensive confrontation between pro-independence activists and Spanish police.

Scuffles broke out between the protesters and the law enforcement at the Plaza de Catalunya station. Footage from the scene showed police officers in riot gear confronting activists, trying and failing to evict the crowds from the transport hub. Further clashes occurred on the streets of Barcelona.

Direct action events like the occupation of the station is part of a larger campaign by supporters of Catalan independence, which is taking place as leaders of the province are being tried in a Spanish court. The 12 defendants are accused of various crimes, including sedition and rebellion, for organizing an independence referendum in 2017 contrary to the orders of the central government in Madrid.

