Burnt tires & scuffles with police as pro-independence protests grip Catalonia (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 21 Feb, 2019 12:46 Edited time: 21 Feb, 2019 13:38
Pro-independence activists in Catalonia are venting their anger at Madrid’s trial of the region’s provincial leaders. Baton-wielding police scuffled with some of the demonstrators as people also tried to block roads.

The group behind the protest is called the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDRs) and has been involved in demonstrations against Spain’s central government for months. The goal of Thursday’s action is to ‘paralyze everything,’ as the group put it.

The protesters managed to disrupt traffic on several major roads with barricades of burning tires. They also interfered with the work of local railroads and occupied an office building in Girona, a city some 100km (62 miles) northeast of Barcelona.

Videos posted on social media on Thursday, feature baton-wielding police in full riot gear facing off with demonstrators.

The CDRs are rallying supporters to defend the jailed leaders of Catalonia, who are currently being tried for organizing an independence referendum in October 2017.

The central government accused them of sedition and rebellion as well as misappropriating public funds to hold the plebiscite. The defendants face lengthy jail terms of up to 25 years if convicted, but their supporters say they are prisoners of conscience.

