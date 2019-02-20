‘Staged fakery’: Eye rolling on Twitter as Sky News posts video of White Helmets ‘rescuing puppies'

Twitter users have expressed disbelief after Sky News published a video purporting to show members of the controversial White Helmets “rescuing puppies” in jihadist-controlled Idlib, Syria.

“A team from the Syrian Civil Defence, or White Helmets, were able to rescue two puppies from the rubble following rocket strikes,” Sky News wrote in a tweet promoting the 31-second clip.

The video shows a group of men from the polarizing, foreign-funded “civil defense” group removing rocks lying on top of a puppy, which, even after surviving a rocket attack and being buried under the rubble, shows no visible signs of injury.

A team from the Syrian Civil Defence, or White Helmets, were able to rescue two puppies from the rubble following rocket strikes.



Watch videos from around the world here: https://t.co/hhDQuQ1toppic.twitter.com/ubnVqYedrm — Sky News (@SkyNews) 18 февраля 2019 г.

Instead of pulling at heartstrings, the video prompted deep skepticism among Twitter users.

3rd cut scene, somehow puppy has his paws stuck in the rubble again, this time big pieces not small, even though he was picked up seconds b4.

We are expected to believe a missile hit puppy, wrapped him in chains and burried him in rubble but he is (thankfully) uninjured. pic.twitter.com/ndgiZ5CV9C — Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) 19 февраля 2019 г.

“The #WhiteHelmets have a history of benefiting from the services of UK PR companies to gain positive publicity, including firms that release fake videos (see below from two years ago). Did this ‘puppy rescue’ video also come to @SkyNews via a PR company?” Asked former Scotland Yard detective Charles Shoebridge.

The #WhiteHelmets have a history of benefiting from the services of UK PR companies to gain positive publicity, including firms that release fake videos (see below from two years ago). Did this ‘puppy rescue’ video also come to @SkyNews via a PR company?https://t.co/OS1lrVGdIF — Charles Shoebridge (@ShoebridgeC) 20 февраля 2019 г.

Others had already made up their minds about the video’s authenticity.

“More staged fakery,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Anyone who thought the chained down puppy in the rubble looked convincing? Please DM me asap for new exciting magic beanstalk related opportunities,” another joked.

anyone who thought the chained down puppy in the rubble looked convincing? Please DM me asap for new exciting magic beanstalk related opportunities. — Uncle Josef (@savagehenrycelt) 19 февраля 2019 г.

The White Helmets faced renewed scrutiny after a BBC producer in Syria announced he could prove that a video showing chaotic scenes following an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma last April had been staged. The video was distributed by the group, which only operates in jihadist-controlled areas of Syria and has been accused of having ties to terrorism.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!