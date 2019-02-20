Russia will immediately respond if US missiles are moved to Europe – Putin
Published time: 20 Feb, 2019 10:56 Edited time: 20 Feb, 2019 11:32
Russia will immediately put into effect its response plans if the US deploys missiles in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he addressed the Federal Assembly in Moscow.
Putin also said that Russia is not going to be the first to deploy such missiles in Europe. He added that the response will correspond to the threat Moscow faces.Also on rt.com Washington plays Russian roulette with European lives by trashing INF Treaty
If you like this story, share it with a friend!