Putin speaks to both houses of parliament at annual Federal Assembly address (WATCH LIVE)
20 February 201910:02 GMT
Russia has a recurring problem of business owners being harassed by the law enforcement, who often start an investigation on shaky grounds and fail to make a case for prosecution. Such cases hurt the business climate in Russia and sometimes cost employees their jobs. This problem needs to be addressed, so that honest businessmen did not suffer from undue pressure.
- 10:00 GMT
Putin boasts Russia’s recent successes in agricultural successes, which allowed it to become a major exporter of various foodstuffs. The government has to find new ways to translate those achievements into improving the lives of farmers, who allowed it to happen. There is also a need to create a brand of Russia as a source of natural agriculture products.
- 09:58 GMT
The government and the lawmakers need to work on boosting digital economy. This includes both facilitating investment into tech areas and offering this sector export opportunities and building legal basis for e-commerce.
- 09:55 GMT
There are four main tasks for the government to boost the economy now. One is to increase productivity. The second is making Russian jurisdiction attractive to companies operating in Russia to boost investment. The third is to improve regional infrastructure and the fourth is creating a quality workforce for future jobs.
- 09:54 GMT
- 09:52 GMT
The speech moves on to national targets for economic growth, inflation, and other key indicators. For the first time in history, Russia’s reserves are enough to cover the debt owed by both the government and Russian businesses, Putin announces.
- 09:50 GMT
Regional museums and cultural centers currently don’t pay taxes from their profits, but the break is to expire next year. Putin suggests making the break permanent.
- 09:48 GMT
The central government will continue to address the inadequacies of education in rural areas and smaller towns by continuing the modernization of schools and offering financial incentives to teachers who agree to relocate and teach there.
- 09:47 GMT
The education system has improved over the past year, boosting the number of schools with decent conditions from 12 percent in 2000 to 85 percent today. But this is no consolation for people whose children still study in the 15 percent with poor conditions. There can be no talk of equal opportunity when some students attend schools without proper heating.
- 09:44 GMT
Natural reserves in Russia require more clarity in terms of where their borders go. This is necessary for preserving nature properly.