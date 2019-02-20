Bone-chilling moment Swiss avalanche buried skiers caught on camera (VIDEO)

Horrifying eyewitness footage of Tuesday’s Crans-Montana avalanche has emerged online and may help rescuers find anyone still trapped beneath the snow.

The video begins calmly enough as two skiers prepare to head down the slopes but just seconds later it becomes a desperate race against time as they are pursued by a violent torrent of snow. Uploader Alexis Ramu highlights a “snowmobile stopping to help an injured person,” seen in the video, as desperate, screaming skiers flee the oncoming deluge.

⁦⁦@PoliceValais⁩ être cette vidéo vous sera t elle utile pour les recherches en localisant des personnes ; on voit une motoneige à l’arrêt avec un blessé, et des gens se faire emporter #AvalancheCransMontanapic.twitter.com/y8V5oYZR7G — Alexis Ramu (@alexisramu) February 19, 2019

Some 244 Valais police and mountain rescue personnel supported by canine units and eight helicopters searched through the night for survivors of the avalanche, though no additional disappearances were reported and the number of injuries remains at four people, one in serious condition.

