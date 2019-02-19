Up to 12 people buried in Swiss avalanche – reports
Police in the Canton of Valais said there was an avalanche on the Plaine-Morte ski track in the Crans Montana municipality at about 2:15pm local time on Tuesday, and several people are still buried beneath the snow.
#AvalancheCransMontana - 14h15 - une avalanche s'est produite sur le secteur de la Plaine-Morte - Secours sur place - Plusieurs personnes ensevelies. Informations suivront. Police cantonale VS.— Police Valais (@PoliceValais) February 19, 2019
Local reports claim between 10 and 12 people are trapped in the snow, citing Crans-Montana president, Nicolas Feraud.
"We are shocked and hope for a positive outcome for these people," said Feraud.
Rescue and recovery teams are on the scene. Valais police tweeted that more information will be provided as the situation develops.
Avalanche à Crans Montana sur la piste de Plaine Morte. Il y aurait des skieurs ensevelis pic.twitter.com/YgsCqXQMrt— Laure Lugon Zugravu (@LaureLugon) February 19, 2019
Avalanche Crans Montana pic.twitter.com/Yt1CcejU4H— Laure Lugon Zugravu (@LaureLugon) February 19, 2019
DETAILS TO FOLLOW