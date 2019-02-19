HomeWorld News

Up to 12 people buried in Swiss avalanche – reports

Published time: 19 Feb, 2019 15:32 Edited time: 19 Feb, 2019 15:41
Valais police confirmed several people have been buried in an avalanche at a ski station in the Swiss Alps. Local reports claim as many as 12 may be trapped in the snow.

Police in the Canton of Valais said there was an avalanche on the Plaine-Morte ski track in the Crans Montana municipality at about 2:15pm local time on Tuesday, and several people are still buried beneath the snow.

Local reports claim between 10 and 12 people are trapped in the snow, citing Crans-Montana president, Nicolas Feraud.

"We are shocked and hope for a positive outcome for these people," said Feraud.

Rescue and recovery teams are on the scene. Valais police tweeted that more information will be provided as the situation develops.

