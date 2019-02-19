Jewish graves vandalized in France as government vows tough response to rising anti-Semitism

As cities across France prepared for rallies against a growing trend of anti-Semitism, around 80 graves were found desecrated in a Jewish cemetery not far from Strasbourg, the latest in a series of actions targeting Jewish sites.

The vandalized graves were discovered early Tuesday morning in the village of Quatzenheim near France’s eastern border. Dozens of tombstones had been spray-painted with swastikas while others were knocked over and destroyed.

70-80 graves vandalised at Jewish cemetery in #Quatzenheim east #France 🇫🇷



Mass rallies planned in France to denounce anti-Semitic acts.



Last year, police recorded a 74% surge in reported anti-Jewish offences.https://t.co/IYSJ1DvLoqpic.twitter.com/2ev72rmhXi — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) February 19, 2019

#antisemitism alert: 80 tombs were desecrated overnight in the Jewish cemetery of #Quatzenheim in the east of France. In 2018 antisemitism spiked by some 74% according to the French interior ministry. pic.twitter.com/I7rqVUhJol — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) February 19, 2019

One grave had the words “Elsassisches Schwarzen Wolfe” written across it, a possible reference to a far-right German-nationalist group from the 1970s linked to multiple terrorists attacks.

#Quatzenheim

Les tombes ont été marquées à la bombe de croix gammées bleues et jaunes. Une sépulture porte également l'inscription « Elsassisches Schwarzen Wolfe » (« Les loups noirs alsaciens »), possible référence à un groupe autonomiste alsacien actif dans les années 70. pic.twitter.com/4Gtp8FvSQj — Christ † France (@8_fois) February 19, 2019

Authorities “strongly condemned” the “hideous anti-Semitic act,” while the Strasbourg public prosecutor’s office opened an investigation.

While it is far from the first incident of a Jewish cemetery being defiled with Nazi insignia, the extent of the damage and timing has incited widespread outrage.

French President Emmanuel Macron personally went to the site of the crime, repeating his mantra that anti-Semitism represents “the negation of France.”

"In these moments when one of us is attacked, we are all attacked," said French President @EmmanuelMacron as he visited the Jewish cemetery in Eastern #France where 80 graves have been vandalised#AntiSemitism#Quatzenheimpic.twitter.com/xiErOMnL4h — FRANCE 24 (@FRANCE24) February 19, 2019

“We shall act, we shall pass laws, we shall punish,” Macron told Jewish leaders while surveying the destruction. Although the French president himself will not attend the rallies, he plans to visit a Holocaust memorial later in the day.

Other high profile figures, however, including former French presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, will be among the thousands expected to participate in demonstrations. The events were organized in reaction to an anti-Semitic vandalism spree which took place last week, alongside the release of data by French authorities which indicated a 74% spike in anti-Jewish incidents in 2018.



(Anti-Semitic acts identified in Police reports in Germany and France.)

"Environ 80 tombes" du cimetière juif de Quatzenheim (Bas-Rhin), au nord-ouest de Strasbourg, ont été découvertes profanées ce matin, a annoncé la préfecture du Bas-Rhin qui a condamné "avec la plus grande fermeté" un "acte antisémite odieux" #AFPpic.twitter.com/WRhGOqy0bm — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) February 19, 2019

Though Macron has mostly steered clear of pointing the finger at any specific group or organization, many have blamed the Yellow Vest movement for inspiring and participating in rising hatred. Such accusations increased after a recording emerged of demonstrators calling French intellectual Alain Finkielkraut a “dirty zionist” during last Saturday’s Yellow Vest march.

While politicians in the US demanded an apology after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s critique of the Zionist lobby was dubbed anti-Semitic, French MPs are gearing up to take more drastic measures.

Several lawmakers are now proposing an initiative to have all anti-Zionism recognized and punished as a form of anti-Semitism.

“It is crucial to say that what is forbidden is to deny the existence of Israel. That has to be made a criminal offence,” Sylvain Maillard, an MP from Macron’s political party, told Radio France Internationale.

