Man shot by police after stabbing several people in Marseille

A man has assaulted pedestrians with a knife in Marseille, France, injuring at least two people. The attacker was confronted and shot by the police, local media reports.

The incident took place in central Marseille on Tuesday. A person wielding a knife attacked passersby, wounding at least two people, AFP reported. Other media outlets, however, have said four people were injured.

#BREAKING knife attack in #Marseille - At least 4 people have been injured. The attacker has been shot by the police pic.twitter.com/cPyAsC8mGZ — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 19, 2019

The man reportedly took out a gun and opened fire after being confronted by police.

Footage from the scene shows firefights as well as paramedics attending to a person lying in the middle of the street. It is not immediately clear whether they were attending to the attacker or to one of his victims.

