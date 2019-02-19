Man shot by police after stabbing several people in Marseille
The incident took place in central Marseille on Tuesday. A person wielding a knife attacked passersby, wounding at least two people, AFP reported. Other media outlets, however, have said four people were injured.
#BREAKING knife attack in #Marseille - At least 4 people have been injured. The attacker has been shot by the police pic.twitter.com/cPyAsC8mGZ— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) February 19, 2019
The man reportedly took out a gun and opened fire after being confronted by police.
Footage from the scene shows firefights as well as paramedics attending to a person lying in the middle of the street. It is not immediately clear whether they were attending to the attacker or to one of his victims.
Un tué sur la canebiere #Marseillepic.twitter.com/8kQKzX0Z3q— degun mars (@Mars1300) February 19, 2019
