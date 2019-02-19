Man shot by police after stabbing several people in Marseille – media reports
Man shot by police after stabbing several people in Marseille

Published time: 19 Feb, 2019 17:03 Edited time: 19 Feb, 2019 17:21
French police and emergency workers work in the Canebiere district in Marseille, on February 19, 2019. ©  AFP / Boris Horvat
A man has assaulted pedestrians with a knife in Marseille, France, injuring at least two people. The attacker was confronted and shot by the police, local media reports.

The incident took place in central Marseille on Tuesday. A person wielding a knife attacked passersby, wounding at least two people, AFP reported. Other media outlets, however, have said four people were injured.

The man reportedly took out a gun and opened fire after being confronted by police.

Footage from the scene shows firefights as well as paramedics attending to a person lying in the middle of the street. It is not immediately clear whether they were attending to the attacker or to one of his victims.

