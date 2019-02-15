Acid attack on Paris metro leaves 1 person critically injured – report

A commuter has suffered serious injuries after being attacked with acid on the Paris subway, according to French media. A police operation is currently underway to catch the perpetrator.

The acid attack reportedly occurred between the Bastille and Gare de Lyon metro stations in Paris at around 8am on Friday. France 3, citing police sources, said that the attacker threw acid on the victim after they had a verbal altercation.

The victim is reportedly in critical condition. The police have launched a manhunt to track down the attacker.

Also on rt.com American tourists doused with acid in Marseilles, one suspect arrested

The incident comes just two days after Le Parisien reported that a man and a woman, also traveling on the Paris metro, suffered burns from a bottle that contained sulfuric acid.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!