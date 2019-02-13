Instagram down in parts of Europe as ‘lost followers’ bug continues
The outage comes the same day as numerous Instagram users reported losing large chunks of their followers. It isn’t clear if the two incidents are related.
Instagram is having issues since 9:21 AM EST. https://t.co/2Z8mz81bso RT if it's down for you as well #Instagramdown— DownDetector (@downdetector) February 13, 2019
Instagrammers are reporting that their feeds are not updating and the app is working slowly. “A lot of lag time and slow to generate likes,” one user said. “Can't refresh feed,” said another.
Some people said they were unable to refresh their Instagram Stories.
Users began reporting they had lost large numbers of their followers on Wednesday. At first, people thought it may have been Instagram purging the site of bot and fake followers. However, the company later confirmed that there is a bug affecting users’ followers.
“We’re aware of an issue causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now,” it said. “We're working quickly to fix this.”
We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.— Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019
Retweet if your Instagram is down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/5ib6gIF6Xo— Lexi Leigh (@lexileighz) February 13, 2019
