France’s flag mandate for schools fuels fury

The French parliament has adopted a proposal to decorate every classroom in France with the national and European Union flags, but the measure has drawn flak from both the left and the right. It is now being reconsidered.

The National Assembly approved the proposal by Republican deputy Éric Ciotti to hang the French tricolor in schools, after amending it to include the EU flag as well.

“The French flag is a landmark that must be present in every class of every school in France, it is a dam against the plagues that threaten us, including Islamism and anti-Semitism," Ciotti said, speaking in favor of his proposal on Tuesday. The adopted measure says that the French flag and the chorus of the national anthem will need to be displayed in all primary and secondary classrooms across the country, both public and private.

Although Ciotti had initially proposed only the display of the French tricolor, he welcomed the inclusion of the EU standard, calling it “an important step forward.”

His measure came in response to Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer’s call for reforming schools, which stressed the importance of the French educational system in fostering “national cohesion.”

The measure naturally found critics among France’s rising Eurosceptic movement, including President Emmanuel Macron’s biggest rival, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen.

Malgré ce « non » franc et massif, le Gouvernement va imposer ce drapeau dans les écoles de nos enfants ! Qu’Emmanuel Macron arrête de nous parler de référendum alors qu’il viole aussi cyniquement le dernier organisé dans notre pays ! MLP pic.twitter.com/LLikObvOgP — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) February 12, 2019

Others on social media suggested that the effort amounted to “dictatorship” by imposing the EU flag, and self-defeating or even hypocritical, given the poor conditions at some schools where the flags will be displayed.



(The European flag was among the symbols established by the European Constitution, which was massively rejected by the French in the 2005 referendum.)

✍️ NON au drapeau européen dans nos salles de classe !



Le drapeau européen figurait parmi les symboles institués par la Constitution européenne, massivement rejetée par les Français lors du référendum de 2005.



SIGNEZ ET RELAYEZ NOTRE PÉTITION ! https://t.co/QzzEavMtwApic.twitter.com/qiVdmxbaaQ — Les Patriotes (@_LesPatriotes) February 12, 2019

"Yes to the French flag, no to the European flag. The latter must be left to the free choice of each mayor. Everyone is not necessarily pro-European. Otherwise it is called dictatorship," wrote one user in response to Ciotti.

Le drapeau français oui le drapeau européen non. Ce dernier doit être laissé au libre choix de chaque maires. Tout le monde n'est pas forcément pro européen. Sinon cela s'appelle de la dictature. — Master Philippe (@MaitrePhilippeP) February 12, 2019

"There is not enough money in France to properly heat schools or get rid of rats, but the ministry can afford two flags per classroom?" asked another.

En France, on n’a pas suffisamment d’argent pour chauffer correctement des établissements scolaires ou éradiquer les rats dans les écoles mais sachez que le ministère peut financièrement assumer deux drapeaux par classe. #EcoleDeLaConfiance — Laurence De Cock (@laurencedecock1) February 12, 2019

Someone asked if students would be able to use the flags as blankets in the winter, when there is no heating.

Comment l’élève du fond de la classe de 30 gamins va réussir à lire la marseillaise ? Est ce qu’on pourra utiliser le drapeau comme couverture l’hiver quand il n’y a pas de chauffage ? Les clous pour accrocher tout ça ne risque pas de détruire les murs délabrés ? — Manu (@leoslsa) February 12, 2019

Ciotti’s movement was also not without its critics on the National Assembly floor, particularly among left-wing MPs who continue to fight the mandate.

Michel Larive of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) expressed his worry that the vote signaled a “nationalist drift” from those who are more interested in “identity” than “equality.”

"Schools are not barracks," he declared.

Avec l'amendement d'E. Ciotti pour intégrer les #drapeaux dans les classes, il y a un glissement effectif de l’égalité vers l’identité. Nous n’avons aucune leçon de patriotisme à recevoir, j’ai peur d’une dérive nationaliste.#EcoleDeLaConfiance#LoiBlanquer#Cnews — Michel Larive (@Michel_Larive) February 12, 2019

Elsa Faucillon of the Communist Party also took to Twitter to say that opposition voices were denied the chance to make their case during the deliberations.

La présidence de séance fait voter en refusant de donner la parole aux groupes de gauche et sans demander l’avis de la rapporteure du texte. Il est adopté dans la confusion totale. J’ai demandé une nouvelle délibération. Demande soutenue par le président de la commission. — Elsa Faucillon (@ElsaFaucillon) February 12, 2019

On top of critiquing the voting process, Faucillon requested a new round of deliberations. Chairman of the Committee on Cultural Affairs and Education, Bruno Studer, seconded her request, which the assembly granted.

There will be another vote before the measure is approved. The new debate will take place next Friday, following a review of the mandate’s text.

