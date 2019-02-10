5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Iran, tremors felt in UAE

A strong earthquake has shaken the south of Iran, close to the Persian Gulf. The tremors were reportedly felt in the UAE.

The earthquake occurred at 2:24pm local time in the southern coastal province of Hormozgan, Iranian media reported, citing the Tehran-based Institute of Geophysics.

The tremors were recorded 5km (3 miles) from the village of Laft on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, 14km from Bandar Khamir, and 34km from Dargahan.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was of 5.3 magnitude, while the Emirati National Center of Meteorology recorded it as being of 5.0 magnitude.

According to the NCMS slight tremors were felt in parts of Ras Al Khaimah as an impact of an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 in South Iran on Sunday afternoon. #earthquakepic.twitter.com/F4SHQtkhs9 — The Gulf Today (@gulftoday) February 10, 2019

There were no immediate official reports of destruction or casualties. At least two people have been injured, according to a preliminary assessment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Minor tremor felt at Dubai Academic city around 2:55pm today. Possibly an earthquake somewhere nearby... — SudhakarGPhotography (@SudhakarG_photo) February 10, 2019

Several first response teams and helicopters have been deployed at the site, the emergency services said.

Laft has around 4,000 residents, Bandar Khamir has 15,000, and Dargahan has some 8,000.

