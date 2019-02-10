HomeWorld News

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Iran, tremors felt in UAE

Published time: 10 Feb, 2019 12:01 Edited time: 10 Feb, 2019 13:10
A strong earthquake has shaken the south of Iran, close to the Persian Gulf. The tremors were reportedly felt in the UAE.

The earthquake occurred at 2:24pm local time in the southern coastal province of Hormozgan, Iranian media reported, citing the Tehran-based Institute of Geophysics.

The tremors were recorded 5km (3 miles) from the village of Laft on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, 14km from Bandar Khamir, and 34km from Dargahan.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was of 5.3 magnitude, while the Emirati National Center of Meteorology recorded it as being of 5.0 magnitude.

There were no immediate official reports of destruction or casualties. At least two people have been injured, according to a preliminary assessment by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

Several first response teams and helicopters have been deployed at the site, the emergency services said.

Laft has around 4,000 residents, Bandar Khamir has 15,000, and Dargahan has some 8,000.

