UK plane buffeted in crazy go-around, touches runway and takes off again due to heavy storm (VIDEO)

The British Airways jet, traveling from Hyderabad to London Heathrow, was trying to land on the runway on Friday morning but was buffeted by strong winds.

Footage shared by Big Jet TV shows the nose of the plane going up and down before the pilot decides to take off again.

“Our highly skilled pilots regularly train to conduct the standard maneuver known as a ‘go around,’” said a spokeswoman for British Airways.

The plane circled the airport and landed safely.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!