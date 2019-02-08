HomeWorld News

Expectation v reality: Finnish cable car goes viral for all the wrong reasons (PHOTOS)

Published time: 8 Feb, 2019 12:07 Edited time: 8 Feb, 2019 12:23
The finished product doesn't quite match the original concept. © IDIS Design (left) and @Turkukaupunki (right).
The end result of a three-year-long, €5.4-million cable-car project in Finland has gone viral for how hilariously different it looks to the original design.

Sarcastic social media users have been poking fun at the funicular service since it finally started test runs in the city of Turku earlier this week following years of delays and setbacks.

However, the finished product didn’t quite meet expectations, as it bears little resemblance to the sleek concept design that was revealed to the public back in 2015. Instead, the cable car looks more like an armoured vehicle for transporting soldiers to battle.

Of course, Twitter users produced the most creative versions of the funicular, including Darth Vader’s helmet, the Popemobile, a coal car, and “bullet-proof” prisoner transport.

The funicular will commence full service in March, taking passengers on a one-minute trip to the top of the local tourist destination, Kakolanmaki Hill. The project was riddled with controversy for going over its original budget of €2.5 million and missing its deadline by almost two years.  

