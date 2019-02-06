Leopard picks fight with honey badgers, immediately regrets it (VIDEO)

The honey badger has gained infamy worldwide as the badass boss of the bush, the Chuck Norris of the animal kingdom, and yet one foolish leopard recently decided to pick a fight with one of the animal’s cubs. Big mistake.

In a video uploaded on Tuesday, a mother honey badger charges down a leopard with a death wish, who was attacking her cub in possibly one of the worst decisions ever caught on camera.

The short-lived brawl was filmed by Sahara Wulfsohn, a 28-year-old guide at Kirkmans Kamp in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, which is located in the Greater Kruger National Park.

“The leopard stalked closer and closer till its nose was practically touching the rear end of the badger,” Wulfsohn wrote in a blog post. “The badger turned around, and I’m sure got the surprise of its life.”

The leopard can be seen savaging the young cub before momma badger charges head-first to defend her baby. After a brief but incredibly violent exchange, the much larger cat is forced to retreat, tail between its legs.

Meanwhile, the mother honey badger leaves the scene clutching her cub by the scruff of the neck, retreating into a nearby hole, believed by rangers to be a termite mound, because why not, honey badgers go wherever they want.

Eyewitnesses believe the young cub may have broken its leg during the attack, based on its body language after the melee. But that is only considered a minor inconvenience for the undisputed champion of no-holds-barred fighting in the animal kingdom. All in a day’s work for a creature that is known to attack and eat venomous snakes even after a short-lived coma.

The honey badger shot to internet fame in one of the all-time great viral videos, which has accrued over 90 million views since it was published.

