1,200yo Bible found as cops BUST smugglers in Turkey (VIDEO)

An ancient copy of the early Bible, believed to be some 1,200 years old, has been seized during an anti-smuggling raid in Turkey. The dramatic bust was caught on video.

Local police in Kayapinar, southern Turkey received a tip-off that smugglers were looking to sell the leather-bound, gold-flaked artifact in the area. Footage from the scene captures the moment police officers burst in and surprised the suspects right in the middle of an attempted sale.

Three suspects were caught in the raid and an additional three have been arrested as part of the wider police investigation.

Though it remains unclear whether the 34-page manuscript was smuggled from Syria, Turkey has become a hotspot for smuggled antiques pillaged from the war-torn country.

Turkey has issued a watchlist of artifacts suspected to have been stolen from Syria, while customs agents, museums and private collectors have all been issued with warnings to avoid trade in stolen antiquities.

Understandably the ancient tome is worn and battered, though some of its gold-leaf illustrations and embellishments are still visible.

The Bible has reportedly been taken to a local university for careful archaeological examinations to be carried out to determine both its authenticity and origin.

