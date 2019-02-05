Frozen methane clouds swarm like icy jellyfish in Alberta lake (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
German photographer Lennart Pagel has been blowing minds this past week, with his eerie footage and photographs of methane bubbles frozen in Abraham Lake in Alberta, Canada.
Video of the curious phenomenon has already accrued 5.6 million views since it was posted online and it’s easy to see why.
Some might see stacks of white pancakes or a fluther of jellyfish frozen beneath the icy surface of the lake, but the strange sight is, in fact, methane bubbles emanating from decaying organic matter buried in the sediments of the lake bed frozen amid a sudden cold snap, which plummeted as low as -30°C (-22°F).
Alberta is home to Canada’s vast oil sands, so it is unsurprising that small pockets of methane gas would be dotted across the remote landscape, as well as being trapped beneath this lake. As fortune would have it, Pagel was on hand with some high quality equipment and the technical know-how to capture this stunning site in exceptional detail.
View this post on Instagram
more bubbles. Still so mesmerized by the millions of frozen methane bubbles I found in the middle of wintery Alberta. 🇨🇦 I just uploaded a short video of the phenomenon on my IG-TV. Have a look, because they look even better in moving images. (Leave a „🙋🏼♂️” if you saw the video!)
According to a recent study in the Netherlands, rising global temperatures release more methane gas from lakes, ponds, rivers, and other wetlands across the world.
View this post on Instagram
Bubbles, bubbles, bubbles. Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen. A massive lake, frozen, with millions of frozen bubbles in it. Crazy stuff. The brief explanation of what exactly you’re looking at: The bubbles are made of methane gas that rises up from the bottom of the lake and gets trapped in the ice as the lake freezes over. You can actually open the bubbles and light the gas on fire if you’re not too scared that the whole place will blow up. I was. Swipe right for a shaky little phone video of this natural wonder. *anzeige @travelalberta #explorealberta song: Jef - Cold
“A temperature rise of 1 degree Celsius leads to 6 to 20 percent higher emissions of methane bubbles,” researchers from Radboud University wrote in 2017.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, though thankfully, it is not as widespread as carbon dioxide, yet.
