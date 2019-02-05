HomeWorld News

Kiss for world peace? Pope and Imam lock lips in bizarre photograph

Published time: 5 Feb, 2019 10:06 Edited time: 5 Feb, 2019 10:14
© Reuters / Tony Gentile
After calling for world peace Pope Francis and Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb ruffled religious feathers when they locked lips at an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The religious leaders had just signed a document about fighting extremism and decided a smooch was the perfect way to celebrate.

People were taken aback at the sight of two male religious leaders kissing in a country where public displays of affection are forbidden, not to mention same sex relationships, which are punished with jail, beatings, torture and even deportation for non-citizens.

Many on social media thought the papal peck was hilarious, although someone questioned the accuracy of the kiss, showing another shot from the day which looked more like they were kissing on the cheek.

This isn’t the first time a pope and an imam were shown kissing on the lips. In 2011, Benetton caused uproar when it created advertisements appearing to show Pope Benedict XVI smooching Imam el Tayyeb. The photos were doctored and part of a larger campaign but the Vatican got the ads pulled nonetheless.

Benetton ad shows Pope Benedict XVI kissing Egypt's Ahmed el Tayeb © AFP / Fabrica / Unhate Foundation Benetton

