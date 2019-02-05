Kiss for world peace? Pope and Imam lock lips in bizarre photograph

After calling for world peace Pope Francis and Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb ruffled religious feathers when they locked lips at an inter-religious meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The religious leaders had just signed a document about fighting extremism and decided a smooch was the perfect way to celebrate.

I would love to be in the room as @VP Mike Pence finds out about this! — Isiah (@Cyanax) February 4, 2019 pic.twitter.com/9xRTFNcWjG — Angry Goddess (@Serena_Unger) February 4, 2019 This is some next level holy gayness... I wonder what Quran and bible Thinks about this — Toshi (@Coco_Shifu) February 4, 2019

People were taken aback at the sight of two male religious leaders kissing in a country where public displays of affection are forbidden, not to mention same sex relationships, which are punished with jail, beatings, torture and even deportation for non-citizens.

Many on social media thought the papal peck was hilarious, although someone questioned the accuracy of the kiss, showing another shot from the day which looked more like they were kissing on the cheek.

Get a room, dudes — 💕 सिमरन (@CatSimran) February 4, 2019 Is it a bad choice of the photo or it is in purpose? pic.twitter.com/9gQDPX1gNp — Ahmad Al Hammady 🇪🇬 (@AhmadHammady) February 4, 2019 This is 2019, the world is evolving rapidly, so does the way religious leaders greet each other’s. Back off let them have their moment.😆😆😆😆 — Marion Lilian (@MarionLilian4) February 5, 2019 So the Pope can kiss men, but the rest of us can't? 🤔 https://t.co/QphxPeJvOh — Fernando Hurtado (@fhurtado) February 5, 2019

This isn’t the first time a pope and an imam were shown kissing on the lips. In 2011, Benetton caused uproar when it created advertisements appearing to show Pope Benedict XVI smooching Imam el Tayyeb. The photos were doctored and part of a larger campaign but the Vatican got the ads pulled nonetheless.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!