Quick-thinking pilots narrowly avoid disaster during crash landing on Lima city streets (VIDEO)

Lima residents were shocked and horrified when a plane suddenly dropped out of the sky, tearing power cables down in its wake before crushing several parked cars and motorcycles.

A small Alarus CH2000 training aircraft suffered a mechanical fault which forced the two Peruvian Air Force captains on board to turn back to The Las Palmas air base at approximately 11:20am Monday.

Pilot Julio Pinedo Centurión and copilot Juan Carlos Valdivia Rodríguez were forced to attempt an emergency landing in adverse, urban terrain, accidentally hitting a lamppost before crushing some cars, motorcycles, and a van in the process after their aircraft became tangled in overhead power cables.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene fearing the worst but, miraculously, not only did the two men survive with only minor injuries, but no one else was harmed thanks to their quick thinking.

“In spite of everything, they executed a manoeuvre which avoided any injuries, only damage to two parked vehicles,” Lima Police Chief Mario Arata told reporters.

Both men suffered bruising and were transferred to hospital for treatment, but were otherwise unharmed.

