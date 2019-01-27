HomeWorld News

15 killed, dozens injured as hotel wall collapses during wedding in Peru

Published time: 27 Jan, 2019 15:10 Edited time: 27 Jan, 2019 15:27
A wedding in the Peruvian city of Abancay has ended in tragedy after a wall of a hotel hosting some 100 guests collapsed, killing at least 15 people and injuring 29 others.

The celebrations at the Alhambra Hotel gathered more than a hundred guests, with around 50 people situated close to the wall when it went down.

Rescue crews are currently clearing the rubble in search of survivors, the local media reported.

There were periods of heavy rains in the area in recent days, with the authorities saying the collapse of the wall may have been caused by a landslide.

