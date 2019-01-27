15 killed, dozens injured as hotel wall collapses during wedding in Peru

A wedding in the Peruvian city of Abancay has ended in tragedy after a wall of a hotel hosting some 100 guests collapsed, killing at least 15 people and injuring 29 others.

The celebrations at the Alhambra Hotel gathered more than a hundred guests, with around 50 people situated close to the wall when it went down.

Rescue crews are currently clearing the rubble in search of survivors, the local media reported.

#LluviasIntensas ocasionan colapso de pared en Hotel Alhambra mientras se celebraba un matrimonio en Tamburco, Abancay - Apurimac.@bomberosPE y @PoliciaPeru continúan con trabajos de búsqueda de personas.

Hasta el momento se reportan:

13 fallecidos.

30 heridos.#COENmonitoreapic.twitter.com/IFzCuthsq5 — INDECI (@indeciperu) January 27, 2019

There were periods of heavy rains in the area in recent days, with the authorities saying the collapse of the wall may have been caused by a landslide.

