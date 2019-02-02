WATCH: Arsonist pours gasoline through office doors in bid to ‘blow up’ premises in Canada

Canadian police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a mysterious arsonist who was filmed trying to “blow up” an office building on multiple CCTV cameras.

The arson attack was captured from all angles by various security cameras which spotted the culprit arriving at the scene in a white Mercedes. The vehicle’s license number has been blurred out in footage released by local cops because the plates were stolen, police said in a statement.

Investigators in the city of Vaughan released the footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrator, who attempted to “blow up” a law office on January 7.

READ MORE: Lottery winner who bought ticket with stolen credit card arrested, but who gets the money?

In the video, a heavily shrouded individual emerges from the vehicle and proceeds to pop the trunk filled with a host of dangerous supplies.

ARSON CAUGHT ON CAMERA - We need your help to ID this suspect who tried to blow up an office in Vaughan. Occurred at 3550 Rutherford Rd on Jan 7, 2019, shortly before 2am. The plate on the suspect vehicle was stolen. Call 866-876-5423 x7441 with any tips. https://t.co/pSJzyG15NApic.twitter.com/87kXUTYZ6a — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 1, 2019

The suspect smashes the building’s glass door and throws in two open canisters filled with gasoline, before pouring a third and igniting the almighty blaze.

Nobody was injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.



Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!