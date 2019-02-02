HomeWorld News

WATCH: Arsonist pours gasoline through office doors in bid to ‘blow up’ premises in Canada

Published time: 2 Feb, 2019 16:01
Canadian police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a mysterious arsonist who was filmed trying to “blow up” an office building on multiple CCTV cameras.

The arson attack was captured from all angles by various security cameras which spotted the culprit arriving at the scene in a white Mercedes. The vehicle’s license number has been blurred out in footage released by local cops because the plates were stolen, police said in a statement.

Investigators in the city of Vaughan released the footage in an attempt to identify the perpetrator, who attempted to “blow up” a law office on January 7.

In the video, a heavily shrouded individual emerges from the vehicle and proceeds to pop the trunk filled with a host of dangerous supplies.

The suspect smashes the building’s glass door and throws in two open canisters filled with gasoline, before pouring a third and igniting the almighty blaze.

Nobody was injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

