France’s Yellow Vest protesters hit the streets for 12th week (VIDEOS)

Yellow Vest protests are taking place across France today as demonstrators continue to show their discontent with President Emmanuel Macron’s leadership.

Demonstrators will pay tribute to those who have been injured during the 12 weeks of demonstrations, which officials estimate to be at least 1,900 protesters and 1,200 police officers.

Protesters have been maimed and lost eyes from police use of Defense Ball Launchers (LBD’s), rubber-ball projectiles. France’s Council of State ruled on Friday that security forces have the right to use the projectiles after the French Human Rights League and trade unions requested they be banned.



Macron is being slammed by protesters who say his economic policies favor the rich. The Yellow Vests are calling for a ‘Citizens’ Initiative Referendum’ to decide whether to bring in regular public votes on government policy proposals. Macron has said he wouldn’t rule out the idea of a public vote, once it doesn’t undermine parliamentary decisions, but refused to entertain a referendum on a tax cut for the wealthy.

In recent comments which were not well received by the movement, Macron dismissively remarked: “If being a yellow vest means wanting fewer parliamentarians and work being paid better, I am a yellow vest, too.”

The Yellow Vest movement was born from government-proposed tax hikes on fuel, which was subsequently scrapped. It has since evolved to tackle other issues of discontent.

Ten people have died during the protests, including in traffic incidents as the demonstrators set up roadblocks and protests on roundabouts.



