France’s Yellow Vest protesters hit the streets for 12th week (VIDEOS)
Demonstrators will pay tribute to those who have been injured during the 12 weeks of demonstrations, which officials estimate to be at least 1,900 protesters and 1,200 police officers.
WATCH: Yellow Vest protests hit Paris for 12th week in a row
Protesters have been maimed and lost eyes from police use of Defense Ball Launchers (LBD’s), rubber-ball projectiles. France’s Council of State ruled on Friday that security forces have the right to use the projectiles after the French Human Rights League and trade unions requested they be banned.
Huge crowd of #GiletsJaunes moments ago marching at the Saint-Pierre Street for #ActeXII. Reinvigorated, intrepid, and determined as ever, the #YellowVests have become an unstoppable force to be reckoned with. Vive la France! pic.twitter.com/S51rKEvao6— Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) February 2, 2019
Led by key figure Jerome Rodrigues, an enormous crowd of #GiletsJaunes in #Paris are singing La Marseillaise and waving French Flags right now. Looks like they have yet to receive the memo from the #EuropeanUnion that we're all supposed to be globalists now! #ActeXIIpic.twitter.com/eg8FMzwNHm— Simply Beautiful (@SimplyBeautific) February 2, 2019
#Paris Jérôme Rodrigues et Patricia Ludosky autre figure des gilets jaunes.— Stéphanie Roy (@Steph_Roy_) February 2, 2019
Ses proches le disent "fatigué et usé"#GiletsJaunes#ActeXII#Acte12#2fevrierpic.twitter.com/QogqwNvfcm
Macron is being slammed by protesters who say his economic policies favor the rich. The Yellow Vests are calling for a ‘Citizens’ Initiative Referendum’ to decide whether to bring in regular public votes on government policy proposals. Macron has said he wouldn’t rule out the idea of a public vote, once it doesn’t undermine parliamentary decisions, but refused to entertain a referendum on a tax cut for the wealthy.
In recent comments which were not well received by the movement, Macron dismissively remarked: “If being a yellow vest means wanting fewer parliamentarians and work being paid better, I am a yellow vest, too.”
C'est parti à #PARIS pour cet #ActeXII en hommage aux #GiletsJaunes blessés. #Acte12pic.twitter.com/06YlzkVlb2— Cerveaux non disponibles (@CerveauxNon) February 2, 2019
🔵Ricordatevi questi giorni. Sarà storia.A noi non interessano trattati, accodi e traffici. A noi interessa il Popolo— Le Sainte 🇮🇹 🇫🇷 (@omnibussemper) February 2, 2019
🔴Rappelez-vous ces jours de l'histoire où les gens sont frères. XII samedi. #giletjaunes
https://t.co/njupRDPFK5
The Yellow Vest movement was born from government-proposed tax hikes on fuel, which was subsequently scrapped. It has since evolved to tackle other issues of discontent.
Ten people have died during the protests, including in traffic incidents as the demonstrators set up roadblocks and protests on roundabouts.
