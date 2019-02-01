HomeWorld News

Moment meteor hit Cuba caught on satellite camera (VIDEO)

Published time: 1 Feb, 2019 23:47
Atmospheric radar systems caught the moment when a meteor smashed into western Cuba near the town of Viñales on Friday afternoon, stunning onlookers as far away as the Florida Keys.

Colorado State University’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere caught the projectile hurtling through space to rock the Pinar del Rio province with what witnesses described as two large blasts.

The impact shattered windows and rained charred pieces of rock on people’s homes, startling people and animals alike.

Meanwhile, more pictures of the stones surfaced online.

