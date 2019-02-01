Moment meteor hit Cuba caught on satellite camera (VIDEO)

Atmospheric radar systems caught the moment when a meteor smashed into western Cuba near the town of Viñales on Friday afternoon, stunning onlookers as far away as the Florida Keys.

Remnants of the meteor over Viñales in western Cuba evident in #Goes16 GLM, Split Window Difference, and Sulfur Dioxide viewshttps://t.co/yQsbCadv4ghttps://t.co/WRmGQbnXPCpic.twitter.com/L4gLjCF4n6 — Brendon (@brendonme) February 1, 2019

Colorado State University’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere caught the projectile hurtling through space to rock the Pinar del Rio province with what witnesses described as two large blasts.

The impact shattered windows and rained charred pieces of rock on people’s homes, startling people and animals alike.

#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba@WPLGLocal10pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, more pictures of the stones surfaced online.

#CUBA: These pictures were taken by my friend Antonio Guzman Morales. You can see the rocks they found after apparent #meteorite fell in the touristy #Viñales area. @WPLGLocal10pic.twitter.com/ZXe30LB78o — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 1, 2019

Only in Cuba does an apparent meteorite crash and you happen to know the person who’s house was hit. pic.twitter.com/jYhAnBLUy0 — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) February 1, 2019

