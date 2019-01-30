‘You should have died in Auschwitz’: Horrific anti-Semitic road rage incident shared in online VIDEO

A Melbourne rabbi was viciously verbally abused while driving to his local synagogue during a shocking road rage incident in which the attacker proclaims “Hitler should have killed you all.”

“Would you like me to get out and show you what Hitler did? ...You should have died in the Auschwitz,” the middle-aged man screams as the two cars are stopped at traffic lights in Caulfield, Melbourne on Monday night at approximately 10pm local time.

Warning: This video contains extremely offensive language

In a torrent of vitriol throughout the attack, the perpetrator describes the rabbi as a “dirty Jew,” and a "f**king selfish c**t of a Jew.”

"I saw anti-Semitism, but I thought in Australia in 2019 would never think something like that would happen,” the rabbi told Australia's Herald Sun. “It’s painful that they hate Jews for no reason."

Australia’s Anti Defamation Commission has decried the incident, particularly given recent Holocaust memorial events worldwide.

The commission’s chairman Dvir Abramovich said Melbourne’s Jewish community was increasingly being targeted in anti-Semitic attacks including verbal abuse, offensive swastika graffiti and stickers in recent months.

“In a week in which we commemorate the Holocaust, I am gravely concerned that the virus of anti-Semitism is spreading like wildfire in Melbourne and is becoming a fact of life,” Abramovich said.

“...The number of reported incidents against Jews are on a scale I have not witnessed before in our nation.”

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry reported an increase of 59 percent in anti-Semitic attacks across Australia in 2018 compared to the previous year.

“We take these matters very seriously,” a Victoria police spokesperson said, though no official complaint about the incident has been received yet, reports The Age.

“Crimes motivated by prejudice cause serious harm to victims, often leaving them, and their communities, feeling vulnerable, threatened and isolated.”

