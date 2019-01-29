Spying backdoors? Apple FaceTime’s ‘INSANE’ eavesdropping bug sends users into frenzy

Apple has disabled FaceTime group calls following a social media storm after users revealed a serious bug which lets callers hear the recipient before they pick up.

Reports of a nasty FaceTime bug, that activates the devices’ microphones while the call is still ringing, surfaced on social media on Monday. In some cases the caller even gets access to the other person’s camera which begins broadcasting in real time.

It happens when a person who is receiving a call presses the power button on a side of an iPhone – something that is typically done to silence or ignore an incoming call.

Now you can answer for yourself on FaceTime even if they don’t answer🤒#Apple explain this.. pic.twitter.com/gr8llRKZxJ — Benji Mobb™ (@BmManski) January 28, 2019

Apple’s glitch appeared to be quite disturbing as many people on social media put the tech colossus to shame for failing to prevent such a glaring security flaw. Several posts suggested blocking the app over fears of spying.

The sign you are being spied on #facetimepic.twitter.com/RUglA5Im3R — sebastian dolber (@sepa) January 29, 2019

Oh my god. This #Facetime bug is INSANE. Incredibly dangerous security vulnerability. pic.twitter.com/XYqrADFTJu — shane (@Shane_Jarman) January 29, 2019

Disable #FaceTime right now on all your iOS devices! It’s critically important since an active bug allows anyone to listen to your phone and watch video from it without you interacting to accept the call. Go into Settings->FaceTime and turn it OFF until it’s fixed! #Retweet#Bugpic.twitter.com/hxAuEHUtkZ — Barnacules Nerdgasm ⭐💻📹🎙 (@Barnacules) January 29, 2019

Some users did not rush to hit the panic button though, choosing instead to make fun of Apple.

me when i try to ignore someone’s call & they start talking #facetimepic.twitter.com/XJUjXIyqSX — 🇳🇬 (@candyygrand) January 29, 2019

When someone is trying to #FaceTime you, and you can't ignore it because of Apple bugs.



I spent 45 minutes on this, and I don't regret it. pic.twitter.com/2XBHKPo3Ta — David M Sula (@DavidMSula) January 29, 2019

Me, on my Android phone, reading about the security flaw with #FaceTime affecting all my iPhone friends. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/dQH2PmlOHG — Liz (@_lizardbird_) January 29, 2019

Following the heated discussion on a potentially disastrous bug, Apple took down its Group FaceTime calls. The company’s System Status web page indicated the service was unavailable due to an “issue.” Apple plans to release a software update to fix the bug “later this week”, an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.

Apple is known for touting its privacy features. Earlier in January, the company ran a giant billboard in Las Vegas claiming “What happens on your iPhone, stays in your iPhone.”

Congrats you're really living up to your billboard #FaceTimepic.twitter.com/f6pD3N2yn7 — A Normal Name (@ANormalName2) January 29, 2019

Apple lost its position as the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer, being overthrown by Huawei, in 2017. The Chinese tech firm is currently facing accusations of building backdoors for spying into its products from US and other countries. Huawei denies the allegations.

