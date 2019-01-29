HomeWorld News

Spying backdoors? Apple FaceTime’s ‘INSANE’ eavesdropping bug sends users into frenzy

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 11:21
Apple has disabled FaceTime group calls following a social media storm after users revealed a serious bug which lets callers hear the recipient before they pick up.

Reports of a nasty FaceTime bug, that activates the devices’ microphones while the call is still ringing, surfaced on social media on Monday. In some cases the caller even gets access to the other person’s camera which begins broadcasting in real time.

It happens when a person who is receiving a call presses the power button on a side of an iPhone – something that is typically done to silence or ignore an incoming call.

Apple’s glitch appeared to be quite disturbing as many people on social media put the tech colossus to shame for failing to prevent such a glaring security flaw. Several posts suggested blocking the app over fears of spying.

Some users did not rush to hit the panic button though, choosing instead to make fun of Apple.

Following the heated discussion on a potentially disastrous bug, Apple took down its Group FaceTime calls. The company’s System Status web page indicated the service was unavailable due to an “issue.” Apple plans to release a software update to fix the bug “later this week”, an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.

Apple is known for touting its privacy features. Earlier in January, the company ran a giant billboard in Las Vegas claiming “What happens on your iPhone, stays in your iPhone.”

Apple lost its position as the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer, being overthrown by Huawei, in 2017. The Chinese tech firm is currently facing accusations of building backdoors for spying into its products from US and other countries. Huawei denies the allegations.

