Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepts US spy plane over Baltic Sea – Moscow (VIDEO)

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet has warned off a US P-8а Poseidon reconnaissance plane, which was approaching the Russian maritime border in the Baltic Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

The radars picked up the approaching target over the neutral waters in the Baltics and a Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept it.

The Russian pilots closed in on the target, while maintaining a safe distance, and identified it as US Air Force reconnaissance plane, P-8A Poseidon.

The American aircraft subsequently pulled away, while the Russian jet safely returned to base.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW