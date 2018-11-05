US Navy posts VIDEO of Russian fighter jet’s ‘unsafe’ intercept of American spy plane over Black Sea
A Russian Su-27 aircraft has intercepted a US EP-3 spy plane in “unsafe” fashion over the Black Sea, the US Navy said. It posted video, on Twitter, showing an armed Russian fighter jet flying within meters of the spy plane.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
#BREAKING: U.S. EP-3 intercepted in the #BlackSea by Russian SU-27 putting at risk pilots and crew. #USNavy aircraft was operating in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity. — https://t.co/7xWaf3vmgcpic.twitter.com/eFhQGutZhr— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) November 5, 2018