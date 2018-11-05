US Navy posts VIDEO of Russian fighter jet’s ‘unsafe’ intercept of American spy plane over Black Sea
HomeWorld News

US Navy posts VIDEO of Russian fighter jet’s ‘unsafe’ intercept of American spy plane over Black Sea

Get short URL
US Navy posts VIDEO of Russian fighter jet’s ‘unsafe’ intercept of American spy plane over Black Sea
©  YouTube / US Navy
A Russian Su-27 aircraft has intercepted a US EP-3 spy plane in “unsafe” fashion over the Black Sea, the US Navy said. It posted video, on Twitter, showing an armed Russian fighter jet flying within meters of the spy plane.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies