Up to 20 injured, some in critical condition after packed school bus topples in India (VIDEO)

A packed school bus fell into a culvert and overturned in southeastern India, injuring up to 20 students. Local media reports that people were treated by “sweepers” in a hospital as no doctors were present.

A school bus carrying 50 people crashed in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning. Media reports say up to 20 students were injured, with several in critical condition. A video posted on Twitter shows locals gathering around the bus as school bags and lunch boxes are seen scattered around the vehicle.

A school bus carrying students, fall off a bridge in Guntur Dist injuring around 30 students. injured shifted to district hospital. Parents alleged doctors were not present in the hospital and initially non-medical staff treated injured. #AndhraPradeshpic.twitter.com/cKZK2UYRB1 — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) January 28, 2019

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital which reportedly failed to provide sufficient emergency care. Sweepers had to treat the injured as doctors were not present, local media reports.

Fifty school children in serious trouble after a bus accident leaves them being treated by sweepers in Andhra Pradesh. But considering the quality of India's #reservations and #Corruption (aka donation) #Doctors , sweepers may be better healers?https://t.co/7NkrFkljpi — Suchindranath Aiyer (@Suchindranath) January 28, 2019

The bus driver is being interrogated by the police, with some outlets reporting that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

India is known for its high number of traffic-related deaths. Almost 150,000 people died in road accidents in 2017, according to official statistics.

