Up to 20 injured, some in critical condition after packed school bus topples in India (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Jan, 2019 10:28
File photo. ©  Reuters / Adnan Abidi
A packed school bus fell into a culvert and overturned in southeastern India, injuring up to 20 students. Local media reports that people were treated by “sweepers” in a hospital as no doctors were present.

A school bus carrying 50 people crashed in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning. Media reports say up to 20 students were injured, with several in critical condition. A video posted on Twitter shows locals gathering around the bus as school bags and lunch boxes are seen scattered around the vehicle.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital which reportedly failed to provide sufficient emergency care. Sweepers had to treat the injured as doctors were not present, local media reports.

The bus driver is being interrogated by the police, with some outlets reporting that he was drunk at the time of the accident.

India is known for its high number of traffic-related deaths. Almost 150,000 people died in road accidents in 2017, according to official statistics.

