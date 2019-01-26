From Paris to Marseille: Act 11 of Yellow Vest protests gets heated (VIDEO)

Yellow Vest protests have hit the streets of French cities for the 11th weekend in a row. In Paris, the demonstrations were yet again marred with violence and clashes between law enforcement and protesters.

Saturday’s protest in Paris began uneventful, giving hope of a non-violent demonstration for a change. However, tensions later escalated in the center of the French capital at Bastille Square, with protesters and police engaging in a tense standoff.

Yellow Vest protesters tried to erect barricades with some fences, scavenged from a roadworks site, and scaffolding. They also set items on fire and pelted law enforcement with various projectiles.

Police responded with tear gas and deployed a water cannon to put out fires and push back the protesters. A number of people were detained following the violent altercation.

Riot police were also reinforced by a K-9 unit. Apart from the usual police-dog garments the canines sported shoes, as the weather in Paris is quite wet and chilly.

Several people have been injured during the clashes, one of the protesters sustained an eye injury and was taken away from the square by paramedics.

The man was identified as Jerome Rodrigues – a popular figure within the Yellow Vest movement. The man was live streaming and captured the moment he was hit by a grenade shrapnel.

A police officer was injured as well, apparently getting hit by shrapnel from a sloppily-thrown grenade.

Other French cities have also seen scuffles between the Yellow Vests and law enforcement. In Marseilles, clashes broke out in front of Center-Bourse shopping mall, with the police deploying tear gas against protesters.

The town of Evreux, Normandy, has become a scene of heavy clashes between the police and protesters, who have torched vehicles and tried to erect barricades in the streets.

Chaotic scenes of law enforcement charging the Yellow Vest crowd en-masse, in the narrow streets of Evreux, have surfaced online.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!