Britain claims Maduro ‘not legitimate leader’ of Venezuela

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has claimed Nicolas Maduro is “not the legitimate leader of Venezuela” and reaffirmed the UK government’s support for opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“It is clear that Nicolas Maduro is not the legitimate leader of Venezuela... the United Kingdom believes Juan Guaido is the right person to take Venezuela forward,” Hunt told media during a visit to Washington, DC.

A spokesperson for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party stated they were against outside interference in Venezuela and called for a dialogue and a “negotiated settlement.”

Earlier a spokesperson for the prime minister claimed that the 2018 presidential poll was neither free nor fair, stating that the UK fully backed Guaido, Reuters reports.

In relation to the US, we think it is totally unacceptable for Venezuela to cut off diplomatic ties. The solution to this crisis lies in working to find a peaceful and diplomatic solution, not in expulsions.

On Wednesday Guaido declared himself acting president after calls for a regime change from Washington. Both he and President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for his second term earlier in January, have many supporters in the country, which is now apparently balancing on the brink of total chaos.

In support of the opposition leader the UK joins such nations as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the US.

Russia, China, Mexico, Cuba and NATO member Turkey are among the nations, which have rejected the attempted coup.

