Blast reported near Russian embassy in Damascus – Syrian state TV

A blast has occurred in the Syrian capital of Damascus, SANA news agency reports. The explosion happened in the Al-Adawi area of the city, which is close to the Russian embassy.

A car bomb detonated in the area, according to state TV. Other media outlets, however, suggest that the attack might have been carried out by a suicide bomber. The explosion has apparently caused only material damage, no casualties have been reported so far.

Several government buildings, as well as the Embassy of Russia, are located in the vicinity of the area, where the blast occurred.

The incident did not affect the Russian Embassy, which continues to operate as usual, an official with the diplomatic mission confirmed.

