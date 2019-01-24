HomeWorld News

WATCH Swedish SPY PLANE intercepted by Russian Su-27 over Baltic Sea

Published time: 24 Jan, 2019 06:27
Screenshot ©  The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD)
A Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was deployed to intercept an unidentified aircraft moving towards the Russian border. The potential intruder turned out to be a Gulfstream jet collecting intelligence for the Swedish military.

The Swedish spy plane turned off its transponder while conducting a mission over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Screenshot ©  The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD)

A video released by the Defense Ministry shows the Su-27 approaching the Gulfstream for identification, and shadowing it for some time until the Swedish jet changes course and leaves. The encounter happened in neutral airspace.

