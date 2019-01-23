Brazil’s Bolsonaro joins several S. American states in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela’s acting head

Brazil, and seven other South American countries have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s interim president, following the lead of the United States, Canada, and France.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted that “Brazil supports politically and economically the transition back to democracy and social peace in Venezuela.”

Guaidó, currently president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, swore himself in as the country’s interim president on Wednesday and encouraged the Venezuelan military to support fresh democratic elections.

After Guaidó’s declaration, given in front of thousands of anti-government demonstrators in Caracas, US President Donald Trump officially recognized the opposition head as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, snubbing the elected socialist government of Nicolas Maduro.

Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Argentina and Costa Rica all followed suit in the hour afterwards, as did Canada, France, and Secretary of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

“Our congratulations to @jguaido as President-in-charge of Venezuela,” Almagro tweeted.

The Mexican government still recognizes Maduro’s government “for now,” a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Guaidó’s declaration came as thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets to protest Maduro’s government. As leader of the National Assembly, Guaidó had been one of the loudest voices condemning Maduro’s re-election last May as illegitimate.

The protests kicked off after a National Guard unit in Caracas staged a mutiny in the early hours of Monday morning, and called on other military units to do the same. The soldiers were arrested, but demonstrations broke out across the city in the days since. Four people have reportedly been killed in the rallies.

Crowds of Maduro supporters have also filled the streets of Caracas, and marched to the Presidential Palaceon Wednesday afternoon to hear their leader's response.

