Trump recognizes US-backed head of Venezuela’s opposition Juan Guaido as country’s interim president

US President Donald Trump has recognized Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president in a provocative move against the elected government of Nicolas Maduro.

"Today, I am officially recognizing the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela," Trump said in statement.

He called the Maduro government "illegitimate" and "directly responsible for any threats" posed to the Venezuelan people.

He added he would use "the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy" and encouraged other governments in the Western Hemisphere to also recognize Guaido.

Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Marco Rubio got to decide who is president of Venezuela. That’s democracy you guys — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) January 23, 2019

The close, long-time partners and allies of Saudi Arabia and UAE decided that their commitment to freedom and democracy are so great that they had to insert themselves into Venezuelan politics in defense of these deeply and genuinely held values: https://t.co/XMvMHh6FRr — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 23, 2019

US-backed Guaido, who is currently the President of the National Assembly, swore an oath and declared himself interim president on Monday as thousands took to the streets calling for Maduro to leave office.

#LoÚltimo Juan Guaidó, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, acaba de proclamarse como presidente de ese país https://t.co/6i7ID6Be72pic.twitter.com/57vfW5DHyT — Noticias Caracol (@NoticiasCaracol) January 23, 2019

Trump has steadily expanded economic sanctions against Venezuela in recent months while declaring steadfast support for the Venezuelan people. The sanctions have been heavily criticized by many analysts who say that the Venezuelan people are the ones who sanctions will hurt most.

Earlier this week, Maduro had called for a revision of Venezuela's diplomatic relations with the US after Vice President Mike Pence openly called for regime change in the struggling country.

