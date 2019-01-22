White glamor model, who identifies as black, hoping for black or ‘milk chocolate’ baby

A German model who identifies as a black woman and uses tanning injections to darken her skin has stirred up quite a reaction by claiming in a TV interview that she and her white husband are expecting a black baby.

Model Martina Big and her husband Michael Eurwen, who is also using injections to darken his skin, discussed a range of topics when they appeared on This Morning on Britain’s ITV channel. These included their wedding, the 30-year-old’s surgically enhanced breasts, and the process of changing skin color.

One topic in particular caught the eye of viewers, however: Big’s claim that the baby she is having with Michael will have black skin.

“Yes [the doctors] say [the baby] will be black,” Big told host Holly Willoughby.

“We’re not having plans, but I’m discussing regularly with my doctor if my body is OK, if [having a] baby is OK, if breastfeeding is OK, and how the baby will look like.”

The comment seemed to baffle Willoughby, who probed for further answers, asking: “If that baby is not black, because I’m trying to understand how genetically this would be possible, will you still be close to them if you give birth to a white baby?”

“Of course, it will be a mix of me and Micheal,” Big replied. “But I’m pretty sure it will be black, but if it is milk chocolate or a little bit lighter it doesn’t matter.”

The remarks raised the hackles of many on social media, who had some questions about Big’s line of thinking.

“I’m so sorry, but no amount of cosmetic changes will affect your genetics. If you were born white, your children will be white. I think Martina needs to find a new doctor,” one commenter wrote.

Another joked: “As I identify as an attack helicopter I’m having surgery to have rotor blades attached to my back and mini guns under my arms #ThisMorning.”

#ThisMorning so because she's had skin darkening injections she thinks she will have black babies?! Did I hear her say she doesn't mind if the child is 'milk chocolate'?! OMG!!! — Karen Roberts (@KazzasKitchen) January 21, 2019

Omg!! The baby will be black or milk chocolate?! How disrespectful can you get? Totally mental 👊 #thismorning — Rachel (@littlelady2004) January 21, 2019

What on earth? How can the baby be black? DNA? #ThisMorning — Nic (@nicdon) January 21, 2019

On her website, Big says that after undergoing her transformation she officially changed her ethnicity to black in 2017. She even received a new passport and ID card.

She also traveled to Kenya where a pastor baptized her with name “Malaika Kubwa,” which means ‘Angel Big’ in Swahili.

“I like my new African look very much,” Big said. “Therefore, I will support my body in the further transformation. I will also change my facial features to African and enlarge my buttocks.”

