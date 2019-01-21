Bomb attack on Kurdish-US convoy in Syria reportedly kills 5 (VIDEO)

A car bomb detonated close to a militia checkpoint in the Kurd-held city of Al-Shaddadah in northwestern Syria as a US-Kurdish convoy was passing by. At least five people may have been killed.

According to the Kurdish Hawar News Agency, the explosives were hidden in a Hyundai car, which detonated at a checkpoint set at the entrance to the town near a bridge over the Khabur River.

The explosion was set off by a suicide driver, who was told to stop by the militia fighters manning the checkpoint.

There are conflicting reports on whether the attack resulted in causalities. The Kurdish agency says it did not, but some Turkish sources state as many as five people were killed by the explosion. Some reports say the checkpoint was attacked while a joint US-Kurdish patrol was passing by and that some US service members may have been hurt.

A VBIED targeted a roadblock of #ISF in Shadadi area. ISF noticed it coming, tried to stop it and driver exploded before the car reached its goal. initial reports speak of only material damage #Anhapic.twitter.com/rkpJSSPiro — Rojava (@AzadiRojava) January 21, 2019

Damaged armored vehicle in YPG/PKK checkpoint in Shadadi, Hasakah. pic.twitter.com/pEPU8AYMoB — Levent Kemal (@leventkemaI) January 21, 2019

