2 dead & 22 injured in massive blaze at France’s iconic Courchevel ski resort (VIDEO)

A massive house fire in the French ski resort of Courchevel has left two people dead and multiple injured, officials confirmed. Some people also had to jump out of windows to save themselves.

The fire struck on early Sunday morning in a three-story building occupied by seasonal tourists including foreigners, local media report. The cause of the incident is so far unknown. Some 70 firefighters are reported to be at the scene with the risk of further propagation having been eliminated.

Videos posted online show flames and plumes of smoke coming from the upper stories of the accommodation building in the heart of France’s iconic Courchevel 1850 ski station.

Incendie à Courchevel: "Les gens ont sauté par les balcons", réagit un commerçant présent sur les lieux pic.twitter.com/UQEUXFRrqL — BFMTV (@BFMTV) January 20, 2019

The footage also shows a person jumping down out of the window as firefighters climb up the ladder to reach the scene. A witness comments that one of the people stuck in the building was saved by firemen while a woman cried for help on the third floor.

Two people are dead and 22 injured, with four in serious condition, officials confirmed to the local media.

