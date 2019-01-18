Media & paramedics among 30 wounded at March of Return protest in Gaza

At least 30 Palestinians have been wounded by live Israeli fire at the Great March of Return protest in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports, including two members of the media and three paramedics.

Great March of Return Casualties 18\1\2019 - 6:50pm 30 injuries by the Israeli occupation forces with live ammunition , 2 press crew members,3 paramedic east of Gaza Strip. — mohenglish (@mohenglish3) January 18, 2019

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra reports Israeli forces were “targeting three ambulances (2 for the Red Crescent and 1 for medical relief).”

One ambulance was reportedly hit by a tear gas canister, which broke its windscreen.

Palestinians have been holding protests every Friday since the end of March demanding the implementation of refugees’ right of return to the lands they lost during the establishment of the state of Israel, and to bring an end to the 11-year blockade on Gaza.

IOF still attacking the #GreatReturnMarch protests by teargas pic.twitter.com/CsyE3HDqiY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 18, 2019

Over 200 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since then, including medics, journalists and children, and thousands have been injured.

Ahmed Ghanem from the Al-Mayadeen Channel is one of the journalists reported injured in Friday’s violence.

At least five medics and a journalist, Ahmed Ghanem from the Al-Mayadeen Channel, have been injured so far today at the #GreatReturnMarch in #Gaza. Everyone is a target. pic.twitter.com/otJYQTzoM7 — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) January 18, 2019

This is the first Gaza protest since the new chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, Aviv Kochavi, has taken office.

