Erdogan on Manbij blast: ‘Trump won’t halt Syrian withdrawal because it would mean ISIS wins’

The terrorist attack in Syria’s Manbij killed 20 people, including 5 US soldiers, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adding he believes the attack won’t make US President Donald Trump to cancel the withdrawal of troops.

Speaking on live TV amid a visit of the Croatian president to Turkey, Erdogan said that the Wednesday suicide attack in Kurdish-controlled Manbij was directed at Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from the war-torn country.

LIVE — Erdoğan: The attack in Manbij might have been meant to affect Trump's decision to pull out from Syria. But as I saw Mr. Trump's decisiveness, I don't think a backward step would follow such a terror attack. Otherwise, it would mean a victory for Daesh pic.twitter.com/sErlWZLwh5 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 16, 2019

#BREAKING - Turkey's Erdogan says he doesn't believe Trump will lie down in face of attack in Manbij, Syria, as this would be victory for Daesh — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) January 16, 2019

But the Turkish leader said he believes Trump won’t reverse his decision to withdraw.

“The attack in Manbij might have been meant to affect Trump's decision to pull out from Syria,” he said. “But as I saw Mr. Trump's decisiveness, I don't think a backward step would follow such a terror attack.”

Erdogan’s comments come after a suicide bombing killed at least twenty people in the Kurdish-controlled northern Syrian city of Manbij on Wednesday. Several of those dead are American soldiers. While the US-led coalition in Syria confirmed that US troops were killed, it did not say how many.

Also on rt.com US-led coalition says American soldiers killed in Syria after blast in Kurdish-held Manbij (VIDEOS)

Erdogan said that five of the victims were American.

"The information I have is news pointing toward that there are five U.S. soldiers and 20 died in total," the Turkish leader stated.

Following the attack, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the withdrawal of the roughly 2,000 US troops in northern Syria will go ahead as planned, but US forces will remain in the region to ensure that “ISIS does not rear its ugly head again.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW