Amazon’s voice-activated virtual assistant has been reported down all morning in various parts of the world, with major outages in Europe according to user complaints online and DownDetector.com.

Early reports indicate the major outage began at roughly 8am UK time, timed to perfectly to ruin everyone’s breakfast as they try and ease into Wednesday, with the majority of showing some kind of server connection or login issue.

Users report that Alexa is ignoring their requests, perhaps indicating that an artificial intelligence uprising is underway, though there has been no official confirmation in this regard.

Anybody else's #alexa ignoring them this morning? It played my local radio station after a while, but won't do anything else. Just ignoring me. Won't even turn off. — L30n@ ♿🍒🌹🇪🇺#GTTO (@AFCB_B5) January 16, 2019

Anyone else got a problem with #Alexa this morning? Refusing to talk to me, just a spinny blue light and then goes off. #AmazonEcho — Mark Thomas - Voiceover Artist (@MarkThomasVO) January 16, 2019

Me: "Alexa are you working"

Alexa: "Everything is working fine!"

Me: "Alexa how do you feel?"

Alexa: "I've been looking at cockney rhyming slang, join me with a cup of Rosy Lee?"

Yep.... She's fine thanks 😂😂 #Alexahttps://t.co/bviRZ2g9P8 — Rebecca Dundon 👄🍸 (@Rebeccadundon1) January 16, 2019

Alexa is Amazon’s electronic personal assistant which responds to voice commands and can interact with a variety of devices, including the Amazon Echo speaker, for when you want to annoy everyone in the room without losing your seat. Alexa is currently limited to English and German.

“For a short period this morning we had an issue that impacted some Alexa customers’ ability to interact with the service. The Alexa service is now operating normally,” an Amazon spokesperson told RT.com.

