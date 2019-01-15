Piers Morgan boycotts Gillette for waging ‘war against masculinity’ with ‘man-hating’ ad

Talk-show host Piers Morgan lashed out against Gillette on Twitter over the razor company’s much maligned new “virtue-signalling PC” ad targeting “toxic masculinity.”

Morgan said that he has been a faithful customer of the company for 30 years, but now plans to cut them off once and for all over the advertisement.

I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

The commercial in question takes a critical look at manhood in the age of the #MeToo movement, running the tagline “the best a man can be” against a montage of men challenging each other to overcome stereotypical bad behaviors associated with “masculinity.” But many aren’t fans of the moral lessons the company is trying to push on them.

Seemingly trying to get a headstart on his New Year’s resolution to be “as annoying, argumentative & insufferably right” as he was in 2018, Morgan went on a Twitter spree, arguing with everyone who was willing to engage.

He called the “pathetic” ad a consequence of “radical feminism” aimed at telling men the problem lies in their genitalia.

Let ME just be clear: you’re a man-hating imbecile and this pathetic Gillette ad is a direct consequence of radical feminists like you driving a war against masculinity. https://t.co/bCMja5P0ND — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019

Its main message seems to be "don't HAVE a dick". https://t.co/VvD7HPFfqi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

The spree of tweets includes several sharp-edged back and forths, where Morgan as per usual didn’t mince his words.

Let me fix that for you, including the spelling of Gillette:

Gillette comes out against men who buy its products.

Piers Morgan, a long time customer, comes out against Gillette. https://t.co/c6LpfrqIIC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019

Awww, you make me want to cry. 😢 https://t.co/u0Gls874cu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019

At the same time, others pointed out that his rather extreme, and somewhat hyperbolic, reaction is somewhat reminiscent of the "pc-crazed snowflake imbeciles" he despises.

No, I'm angry at a campaign to end Mankind.

So on balance, quite a big deal. https://t.co/tNRdRwVk61 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 15, 2019

Come of it Piers. You’re the biggest snowflake in Britain. The smallest issue and you’re off on your bandwagon. Go and lose some stress in a papoose! — Stuart Wilson (@Stuart_Wilson19) January 15, 2019

Others tried to imagine how the Gillette boycott would change Piers Morgan.

BREAKING: Piers Morgan responds to new Gillette ad. pic.twitter.com/ooYsVfWqi6 — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) January 15, 2019



On top of the mountain of tweets, Morgan says he is working on a column for the Daily Mail to express his outrage to the fullest extent.



Gillette's rather unexpected decision to declare itself a moral authority in an America divided by hot-button questions over gender relations led to a significant backlash on social media. Aside from a torrent of Twitter comments, the original YouTube video has generated over 22,000 ‘dislikes’ within a single day with only around 6,000 ‘likes’.

