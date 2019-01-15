HomeWorld News

Piers Morgan boycotts Gillette for waging ‘war against masculinity’ with ‘man-hating’ ad

Published time: 15 Jan, 2019 21:11 Edited time: 15 Jan, 2019 21:12
Talk-show host Piers Morgan lashed out against Gillette on Twitter over the razor company’s much maligned new “virtue-signalling PC” ad targeting “toxic masculinity.”

Morgan said that he has been a faithful customer of the company for 30 years, but now plans to cut them off once and for all over the advertisement.

The commercial in question takes a critical look at manhood in the age of the #MeToo movement, running the tagline “the best a man can be” against a montage of men challenging each other to overcome stereotypical bad behaviors associated with “masculinity.” But many aren’t fans of the moral lessons the company is trying to push on them.

Seemingly trying to get a headstart on his New Year’s resolution to be “as annoying, argumentative & insufferably right” as he was in 2018, Morgan went on a Twitter spree, arguing with everyone who was willing to engage.

He called the “pathetic” ad a consequence of “radical feminism” aimed at telling men the problem lies in their genitalia.

The spree of tweets includes several sharp-edged back and forths, where Morgan as per usual didn’t mince his words.

At the same time, others pointed out that his rather extreme, and somewhat hyperbolic, reaction is somewhat reminiscent of the "pc-crazed snowflake imbeciles" he despises.

Others tried to imagine how the Gillette boycott would change Piers Morgan.


On top of the mountain of tweets, Morgan says he is working on a column for the Daily Mail to express his outrage to the fullest extent.


Gillette's rather unexpected decision to declare itself a moral authority in an America divided by hot-button questions over gender relations led to a significant backlash on social media. Aside from a torrent of Twitter comments, the original YouTube video has generated over 22,000 ‘dislikes’ within a single day with only around 6,000 ‘likes’.

