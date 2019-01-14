Canadian sentenced to DEATH in China after being found guilty of drug smuggling

A Canadian man convicted of smuggling an “enormous amount of drugs” into China has been sentenced to death by a Chinese court in a case that will likely further strain relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

A former oil worker, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, was initially arrested back in 2015 on suspicion of smuggling more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into China. In November 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a fine amounting to 150,000 yuan ($22,185).

The Canadian, who claims to be innocent and accuses China of framing him, appealed his case – but his appeal apparently backfired as the Chinese prosecutors considered his sentence too lenient and demanded a harsher one.

Evidence obtained by the investigators “suggests Schellenberg was involved in organized international drug crime,” the prosecution argued.

China's 4-day notice for retrial of Canadian Robert Schellenberg draws criticism from Western legal experts and his family. His defense lawyer had been denied access to his case files until late October, shortly before the first verdict, I am told https://t.co/CsGyugzGuEpic.twitter.com/v2kCCq4WgA — Eva Dou (@evadou) January 11, 2019

China’s strict drug laws apply a sentence of “15 years, life imprisonment or death” as well as property confiscation for drug trafficking in amounts over a kilogram. China has executed foreign drug smugglers before: UK citizen Akmal Shaikh was put to death in 2009, despite protests from British authorities, for smuggling over four kilograms of heroin.

