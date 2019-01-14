HomeWorld News

Canadian sentenced to DEATH in China after being found guilty of drug smuggling

Published time: 14 Jan, 2019 13:19 Edited time: 14 Jan, 2019 13:39
Get short URL
Canadian sentenced to DEATH in China after being found guilty of drug smuggling
FILE PHOTO: Chinese police burn down confiscated drugs ©  Reuters / Stringer
A Canadian man convicted of smuggling an “enormous amount of drugs” into China has been sentenced to death by a Chinese court in a case that will likely further strain relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

A former oil worker, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, was initially arrested back in 2015 on suspicion of smuggling more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine into China. In November 2018, he was sentenced to 15 years in jail and a fine amounting to 150,000 yuan ($22,185).

Also on rt.com Canadian who ‘smuggled enormous amount of drugs’ may face death penalty in China

The Canadian, who claims to be innocent and accuses China of framing him, appealed his case – but his appeal apparently backfired as the Chinese prosecutors considered his sentence too lenient and demanded a harsher one.

Evidence obtained by the investigators “suggests Schellenberg was involved in organized international drug crime,” the prosecution argued.

China’s strict drug laws apply a sentence of “15 years, life imprisonment or death” as well as property confiscation for drug trafficking in amounts over a kilogram. China has executed foreign drug smugglers before: UK citizen Akmal Shaikh was put to death in 2009, despite protests from British authorities, for smuggling over four kilograms of heroin.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies