First PHOTOS emerge from inside crashed Iranian Boeing 707

New photos show the devastation inside an Iranian Boeing 707 cargo aircraft which crashed into a residential area near Tehran. 15 of the 16 people on board were killed.

Rescue teams pulled bodies from the charred ruins of the plane, which overshot its landing, smashing into a wall separating the airport from a residential area.

As is clear from the photos, the plane broke into several pieces in the crash before bursting into flames. The aircraft’s black boxes have been recovered.

The military plane took off from Kyrgyzstan to deliver cargo to Iran, and was set to land at Karaj’s Payam Airport.

It has been reported that the pilot accidentally tried to land at the adjacent Faith Airport, which is not suitable for cargo craft. Iran’s Emergency Department head, Pirhossein Kolivand, said that at least one crew member has survived and has been rushed to the hospital.

